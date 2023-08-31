A flood of FOI requests to the District of Summerland this year has created enough work for two people at a cost on par with a 2% tax increase, elected officials heard Monday.
Those 47 requests – compared to 31 in all of 2022 – under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act have so far generated approximately 13,000 pages of documents that required vetting before release, according to corporate officer Kenda Kinsley.
Her deputy, who is the district’s FOI co-ordinator, now spends 100% of her time fulfilling requests, plus relies on help from the district’s IT staff and an outside consultant in order to meet legislated deadlines, according to Kinsley.
“We get request for bylaw complaints. We get request for fire incident reports. We do get requests if people would like to see correspondence related to a specific project or a specific file. So, it varies,” she explained.
“More often than not, though, we are seeing requests that delve into communications or correspondence.”
That’s where things get really expensive, she continued, because personal privacy comes into play and documents needed to be vetted word-by-word.
The 47 requests received so far this year have come from 21 different applicants, one of whom is responsible for 40% of them.
Kinsely estimated the district’s cost of responding to FOI requests is now nearing $200,000 annually, which is roughly equivalent to a 2% tax hike.
That caught politicians’ attention.
“I respect people’s search for information, especially when it’s operational… but a 2% tax increase to fill freedom of information requests for 21 applicants in one year?” said Coun. Adrienne Betts.
“That’s really challenging to think about as a taxpayer of Summerland because all of the other increases that we’ve put out to our public have to go through a public approval procedure through the budget process or through registered borrowing, and I just think it’s time, I guess, that more of Summerland knows there’s a big cost to freedom of information requests.”
The report came during a quarterly update on council’s strategic priorities, one of which is good governance.
“I think council definitely supports freedom of information. I used to work in TV news media and, as a journalist, I recognized how important freedom of information is. It’s very important to our transparency,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.
“But, as a council, we just have to manage how it all works and just making sure it doesn’t get abused and that people in our community get the information that they need.”
Asked for advice on managing the situation, Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, noted FOI volumes tend to vary over time, and urged council for now to continue with open-government efforts like posting internal documents online and hosting public events.