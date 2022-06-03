Following a long closure, Kiwanis Park playground in Penticton has reopened to the public.
The playground on Edmonton Avenue was closed for several months during construction of a new child-care facility on the site.
“With the exception of a short closure in the next few weeks to allow for installation of the roof on the new centre, the playground is expected to remain open for the remainder of construction,” the city said in a press release.
The $3-million child-care facility with space for 116 kids is due to open in the fall.