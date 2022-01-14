As many as 250 pairs of feet were kept warm over the Christmas holidays thanks to a campaign run by the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding association of the Green Party of Canada.
The group reported it collected approximately 250 pairs of socks in Trail, Rossland and Penticton with the help of local organizations, and distributed the items through the La Niña Shelter in Trail and Keep off the Cold Penticton.
Another drive is planned for February to collect toques and gloves. Details will be released next month.