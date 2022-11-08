Calling all sculptors!
Applications are now being accepted from artists interested in participating in the 2023 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit.
The annual exhibition, which began in 2016, sees seven sculptures set up along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and downtown, plus a larger feature mounted in the centre of the Front Street roundabout.
“Each year, we look forward to seeing the applications roll in from talented artists living near and far. They work with a wide range of media, from stone to salvaged metal, and we can’t wait to discover and reveal the new roster of sculptures for 2023,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, in a press release.
The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Dec. 5. Pieces for the exhibition will be selected by a jury of community representatives.
For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/publicart.