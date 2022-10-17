Tuesday, October 18
• Penticton Beer Week continues
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, 1 p.m., this is the final meeting with the 2018-2022 council, to view the meeting live or read the agenda: penticton.ca
• Brown Bag Lecture Series at Penticton Museum/Library Auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon, Ethel Warbinek presents “Land of the Rising Sun: Trip to Japan 2015 and 2020,” suggested donation of $2 per adult, tea and coffee available
• Teen Studio Art at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., ages 13-18, for details email: reception@pentictonartgallery.com or phone 250-493-2928
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 minutes); “Halloween Ends,” (14A, 111 minutes); “Amsterdam,” (14A, 134 minutes), “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes); “Smile” (14A, 115 minutes); “Don’t Worry Darling,” (14A, 123 minutes); “The Woman King,” PG, 134 minutes); “Top Gun Maverick,” (PG, 134 minutes).
Wednesday, October 19
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey, North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl Arena, 7:35 p.m.
• Kansas-Lee in concert at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Public Library presents Preschool Storytime, ages 3-5 years, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Preschool Art program, a parented class for preschoolers at the Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 fee, pre-register in advance at 250-493-2928
• Penticton Public Library presents Preschool Storytime, ages 3-5 years, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Help celebrate Penticton Beer Week with a visit to Tommy’s Burger Shack, which will be set up in the ALEcatraz warehouse space at Cannery Brewing, music by Will Schlackl, 5-8 p.m.
• Live stand-up comedy with Andrew Crone, Bonnie Esson and Nash Park, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6 p.m., $22
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, “Smile,” (14A, 115 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes), Friday through Sunday.
Thursday, October 20
• Instrumental psychedelic jazz rock Apollo Suns at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m. (note new time), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Live @ Time presents Michael &That Awful Rhythm, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Young @ Art, free self-directed program at the Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16
• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 and over
Friday, October 21
• Professional Development Day for students in Okanagan Skaha School District 67, schools closed for the day
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m. (note new time), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Public Library presents a new season of Baby Songs & Rhymes, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Toddlertime, ages 15 months-3 years, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Art Gallery: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; “From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett
• Little Leonardo’s Pro-D Day Camp, Penticton Art Gallery, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 6-12, facilitated by artist Yayoi Kusama, $40 per child
• Maple Blues Award winning piano player David Vest at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish-and-chips Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Fruitcake Halloween with Ella Lamoureux, Chastity Caige and Rez Daddy, Brexit Pub, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $30 at the door, first of two nights
• Friday Night Dinner at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
Saturday, October 22
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Mind Games,” with pianist Angela Cheng, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., selections include: “My Name is Amanda Todd,” by Jocelyn Morlock, Piano Concerto, Op. 7 in A minor by Clara Schumann and Symphony No. 4, Op. 120 in D Minor by Robert Schumann, tickets are $65 (adults), $55.50 (seniors), $32.50 (students) and available from the Kelowna Community Theatre at 250-469-8940
• Penticton Philosopher’s Café, hosted by Brian Hughes and featuring Nikos Theodorakis and Ari Neufeld, The Dream Café, 7 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fruitcake Halloween with Ella Lamoureux, Chastity Caige and Rez Daddy, Brexit Pub, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $30 at the door, second of two nights
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries available noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m. (note new time), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Drop-In Life Drawing Sessions at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-3 p.m., suggested donation of $10
Sunday, October 23
• JCI Penticton with Kettle Valley Memorial presents the annual Channel Clean-Up, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Loco Landing parking lot, to volunteer for a one-hour shift: jcipenticton.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, pool league, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m. matinee, for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co. featuring The Darylectones, 5-7 p.m.
Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca