This week’s throne speech from the federal Liberal government got a failing grade from MP Richard Cannings and other members of the NDP.
“British Columbia is being hit with extreme flooding only a few months after we went through wildfires and other extreme weather events,” said Cannings in a press release.
“Climate change is impacting lives every day and we need a government willing to take it on. The NDP has called for climate-resilient infrastructure, an end to fossil fuel subsidies, and help for workers and families as they transition to a renewable future, but we didn’t hear any of that in the throne speech. It’s clear that this government does not have a plan to get us through this difficult time.”
The speech, delivered Tuesday by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to mark the start of a new parliamentary session, declared ending the pandemic to be the government’s No. 1 priority.