Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Nathan Little, treasurer of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan works the grill at the pancake breakfast for SOWINS, Sunday. It was among the highlights at the 27th annual Home and Reno Show at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. A record turnout was on hand for the two-day event.

