A veteran in the field of professional services who worked most recently for a First Nation in the Kootenays has been hired as the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s new business recovery advisory.
Kristin Parsons started in the one-year, part-time role on Sept. 7 after leaving her posting as operations manager for Nupqu Resources, which is the business arm of the Cranbrook-based Ktunaxa Nation. She previously served as executive director of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.
“I am beyond excited to rejoin the chamber network at a time that chambers are being challenged to show their relevancy. This is our time to shine, to show what we can do to support and build up our businesses,” said Parsons in a press release.
First on her to-do list is reaching out to the business community to understand the current climate, struggles and barriers to success.
Parsons’ position is being funded by a grant from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior. She can be reached by email at kristin@summerlandchamber.com.