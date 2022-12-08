Thursday, Dec. 8
• Toys for Tots to Teens, Penticton Secondary School (Pen-Hi), 7-11 a.m., receive a free hot breakfast and enjoy entertainment inside the school in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy (gifts are especially needed for teenagers), drive-thru drop-offs also welcome
• Final weekend: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors), for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• En’owkin Centre Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week, En’Owkin Gathering Space, 154 En’Owkin Trail, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• The Realhouse Elves of the North Pole, Britbar Penticton, 7 p.m., featuring Toddy, Felicia Bonee and Ella Lamoureaux, $20, first-come, first-serve seating, 19 and over
Friday, Dec. 9
• “Clue,” presented by Summerland Secondary School, Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., by donation
• Book launch: “The Sky and the Patio,” by Don Gayton, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 7 p.m., hosted by Bob Nicholson
• The Dance Studio presents Twisted Christmas, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., $25 (or $20 with a food bank donation)
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host Candi, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Sherman Doucette and a Tankful of Blues, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Lego Club at Penticton Public Library, 11 a.m.-noon, ages 5 and up (ages 5-7 must be accompanied by an adult), complete different challenges
• Final Day: En’owkin Centre Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week, En’Owkin Gathering Space, 154 En’Owkin Trail, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., with Eric Hanston, Pete MacLeod and Vance Potter, directed by Andrew Knudsen, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• A Christmas Caper, after school program, Penticton Public Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-12, featuring stories, crafts, puppet show
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Light Up the Arts, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• At the Holiday Table, two nights of improvisational theatre, your ideas, our acting, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25 ($20 for patrons), for tickets: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., int./adv. Line dance, 1 p.m., Friday Night Dance with Vic and the Bandmasters, 7-9:30 p.m., $10 at the door for the dance, cash bar available
• Open Mic Night, Firehall Brewery, Oliver, 7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, ham and scalloped potato dinner, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill, 8:30 p.m..-12:30 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 Penticton (Dec. 9-15): Violent Night (14A, 112 minutes); Strange World (G, 102 minutes); The Menu (14A, 107 minutes), She Said (PG, 129 minutes), Black Panther Wakanda Forever (PG, 161 minutes), Guitar Lessons (PG, 100 minutes); plus special $7 holiday movies: Dr. Seuss The Grinch (2018, G, 85 minutes); National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, PG, 97 minutes); The Polar Express (2004, G, 101 minutes), for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre (Dec. 9-15): Devotion (PG, 138 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Dec. 10
• “Clue,” presented by Summerland Secondary School, Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., by donation
• Pet Friendly Penticton’s Holiday Market, Orchard House Theatre, 157 Orchard Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., first of two days, featuring more than 20 pet vendors, gifts for your pet, by donation to Fill the Food Gap Penticton
• Sweet Surrender: A Tribute to Sarah McLachlan, George Ryga Summerland Arts Centre, 7 p.m., $25, tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill, 8:30 p.m..-12:30 a.m.
• The Crawford Crossley Group, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., featuring Larry Crawford, Stefan Bienz, Scott Gamble, Yanti, Allan Crossley and special guest Stan Sabourin, $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Christmas Market, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 150 Orchard Ave., 1-3 p.m., finger sandwiches, dessert, coffee/tea, $10 (kids 12 and under are free), jewellery table, baking, door prizes
• Bones of Crowds, a feature film, Cleland Community Theatre, 7 p.m., told through the eyes of Cree Matriarch Aline Spears, as she survives a childhood in Canada’s residential schools, free
• Christmas Comedy Night, Highway 97 Brewing, 7 p.m., featuring Velina Taskov and friends, $25 at the door, $20 in advance
• Artisans Showcase presents Last Chance Holiday Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $5 for two-day pass, $3 for one day
• Christmas and All That Jazz, featuring Musaic Vocal Ensemble, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 7 p.m., Frances Chiasson, music director, Dennis Nordlund, piano, Mike Treadway, drums, Blake Palm, bass, $20 (adults) and $5 (students), available from The Dragon’s Den
• The Dance Studio presents Twisted Christmas, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., $25 (or $20 with a food bank donation)
• Penticton Farmers Market indoor winter markets, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• The Met Opera presents, “The Hours,” by Kevin Puts, Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m. (193 minutes)
• At the Holiday Table, two nights of improvisational theatre, your ideas, our acting, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25 ($20 for patrons), for tickets: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, monthly social dinner, 5:30 p.m., advance ticket required
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Gypsy, 6:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, Christmas bake sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, general meeting and election of officers, 11 a.m., meat and turkey draw, 2 p.m.
• Cram the Cruiser, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-4 p.m., collecting non-perishable food donations, cash donations and toys for the Salvation Arms (much needed; crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft dinner, canned veggies, canned proteins)
Sunday, Dec. 11
• Penticton Farmers Market indoor winter markets, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon-5 p.m.
• Christmas and All That Jazz, featuring Musaic Vocal Ensemble, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2 p.m., Frances Chiasson, music director, Dennis Nordlund, piano, Mike Treadway, drums, Blake Palm, bass, $20 (adults) and $5 (students), available from Artisans of Summerland or call “Jim” at 778-931-2387
• Artisans Showcase presents Last Chance Holiday Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5 for two-day pass, $3 for one day
• Pet Friendly Penticton’s Holiday Market, Orchard House Theatre, 157 Orchard Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., first of two days, featuring more than 20 pet vendors, gifts for your pet, by donation to Fill the Food Gap Penticton
• Final performance: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, children’s Christmas party for members, noon-2 p.m., pool, 12:30 p.m., meat draw 4 p.m.
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Live Music Sundays, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover, feature Nightgirl (modern lounge)
• Penticton Children’s Showcase presents “A Christmas Carol” with Dufflebag Theatre, The Cleland Theatre, 2 p.m., $15, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw, The Barley Mill, 1:30, 2:15, 3 p.m., 13 chances to win plus losers’ draw
• Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, IMC building, 6:30-9 p.m., to view agenda: sd67.bc.ca
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Monday through Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Christmas sing-a-long, 1-2:30 p.m., carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., computer appointments, 1 p.m.
• Pub Dart League, various venues, 6:30 p.m.
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., bridge lessons, 1-3 p.m.
• Visit with Santa, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., bring your camera (and dog if you wish) for photos with Santa Gary, all proceeds to Critteraid
Wednesday, Dec. 14
• BC Transit Lights Tour, a free tour of holiday lights, board at: Wade and Martin, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Plaza, 6:35 and 7:50 p.m.; Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 6:40 and 7:55 p.m.; Peachtree, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, EZ line dance, 10:15 a.m., bridge lessons, 1-3 p.m.
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Winter exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Jan. 7
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, general meeting, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, RDOS office on Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents Another Elfing Musical, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.