Penticton’s newest city councillor was sworn in at a small ceremony Tuesday evening at Gyro Park.
James Miller recited his oath of office on stage in front of about 30 people, including the other six members of council, senior city staffers and supporters.
Miller, also managing editor of the Penticton Herald, topped nine other candidates in the June 19 byelection to fill a single seat on council vacated by Jake Kimberley, who resigned for health reasons.
Mayor John Vassilaki, who presided over Tuesday’s ceremony, said a proper tribute to Kimberley is planned for an upcoming council meeting.
The mayor also reminded Miller to never lose sight of the public interest.
“Think real hard before you make every decision and think of the people first,” said Vassilaki.
After being led through his oath by provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash, Miller thanked supporters who lifted him to victory and city staff who organized the ceremony.
“Also, thank you to the nine other candidates who put their names up in the name of democracy and for running,” said Miller.
“There were certainly a lot of excellent people in the race and a lot of choice, and I hope to see some of them back again.”
Miller collected 1,666 of the 5,009 votes cast in the byelection, easily topping runner-up Isaac Gilbert at 766, followed by Kate Hansen at 718.
The next general municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022.