Securing a $25 donation to the registered charity of your choice couldn’t be easier, thanks to a new program from Valley First.
Through its philanthropic partner, First West Foundation, the credit union has launched the second phase of its Simple Generosity program: #CommentsOfKindness.
Until July 20, visit Valley First’s Facebook page or Instagram account and leave a comment with a simple message of thanks along with the name of one registered charity in your area, and First West Foundation will donate $25 to them for your comment. The registered charity will also get an opportunity to receive an additional $25,000 donation.
“This year has been a challenging one for our community partners with an increased demand for their services combined with fewer opportunities for traditional, in-person fundraising,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of First West Foundation, in a press release.
“This initiative allows us to show our appreciation of the amazing work local charities undertake and is another way we can continue to use our financial co-operative’s organizational strength as a catalyst to help our communities thrive.
“Our local charities showed incredible resilience over the last year—this is a perfect way to show them how much we value the work they do in the community,” said Byrom.
Since the program began last month, there has already been over $47,000 generated for over 300 registered charities. #CommentsOfKindness is part of a million-dollar “Simple Generosity” giving program in 2021.
For full details visit: www.valleyfirst.com/generosity.
Valley First is a division of First West Credit Union.