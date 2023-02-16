A 32-room motel near the crossroads of Osoyoos has hit the market for $6 million.
The recently updated Westridge Motor Inn, which is described in listing materials as “vintage,” is located at 9913 Highway 3, across from the Osoyoos visitor centre and the junction with Highway 97.
“Newly renovated, each of the 32 rooms has new air conditioning, stylish laminate flooring and well-appointed décor,” states the listing.
“Behind a privacy screen of elegant cedars, an oasis with an outdoor pool and hot tub makes this a sanctuary in the middle of town.”
A 6,000-square-foot restaurant building on the property is still undergoing renovations. The property also boasts a three-bedroom home and the motel contains a two-bedroom manager’s suite.
The property’s value was pegged at $3 million as of July 1, 2022, by BC Assessment. It last sold for $2.7 million in October 2020.