With spring just around the corner, operating hours have been extended at three local landfills and a transfer station.
All of the sites are operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which reduced hours ahead of winter.
As of Wednesday, the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton is open seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The Oliver landfill is now open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., while the Okanagan Falls landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Finally, the Keremeos transfer station is now open Wednesdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.