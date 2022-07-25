A do-it-yourself real estate service that promises a $10,000 cap on its commission has now set up shop in the Okanagan.
Bōde, which is a licensed real estate brokerage and follows the guidelines set out by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia, offers a website where sellers can list their homes for sale and buyers can browse.
The service cuts out realtors and includes a flat 1% commission up to a maximum of $10,000.
“We launched in Vancouver last year and have been getting many inquiries from residents in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon,” said Bōde CEO Robert Price in a press release.
“The real estate market has cooled and, like everyone else, residents of the Okanagan are looking to gain maximum value for their home if they’re selling, or make their dollars go further if they’re buying. Our service can help them do just that.”
Bōde claims to have done $200 million in property deals across western Canada since launching in Alberta in 2019.
For more information or to see what’s available, visit www.bode.ca.