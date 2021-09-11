A Kelowna drug dealer who sold fentanyl and then skipped a court date has been granted day parole after serving two years of an eight-year sentence.
Leslie McCulloch has behaved well in prison and was a good candidate for early release, the Parole Board of Canada says.
"It is the board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on day parole and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen," the Parole Board members wrote in their decision.
The 43-year-old McCulloch, who was freed last week, was told not to associate with known criminals, have anything to do with illegal drugs, or have more than one mobile device.
McCulloch was arrested in a large drug bust at a business on Auburn Road in West Kelowna in March 2016. The drug lab shipped as many as 100,000 fentanyl tablets to Calgary every month, police said at the time.
McCulloch pleaded guilty but then skipped a sentencing hearing in 2019. He was later arrested in Langley and he was sentenced in July 2019 to just over eight years in prison for drug production and trafficking.
"Getting caught and going to jail changed my life," McCulloch told the parole board members. He said he had got involved in producing drugs after becoming an addict himself and running up a large debt.
McCulloch last year applied for "exceptional parole" on the basis of a doctor's note that said he had asthma. The note said COVID-19 "may be fatal in people with pre-existing lung conditions'.
Between the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and February 2021, just over 10% of federal inmates tested positive for COVID-19, compared to two percent of the general Canadian population, a report for the federal Office of the Correctional Investigator states.
But while there were a total of 1,241 cases of COVID-19 among federal prisoners during this time frame, there were just four deaths, the report says.
During the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10% of prisoner infections were in B.C. institutions. Most prisoners who tested positive for the disease were housed in institutions in Quebec and on the Prairies.
While the number of prisoners in federal penitentiaries dropped from 14,000 in March 2020 to 12,500 by the end of last year, the decline was due mainly to fewer court sittings that resulted in fewer people being sent to jail.
"More than any other factor, the decline in the inmate population is attributable to reductions in sentencing and admissions rather than to any increase in the release of inmates," the federal report states.