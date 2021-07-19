A local politician has come up with a creative way to trigger a public hearing on a proposed marina in Summerland.
Trademark Industries in May unveiled plans for a new 50-slip marina on Okanagan Lake adjacent to Oasis Luxury Residences, construction of which is in the preliminary stages at 13415 Lakeshore Dr.
The site is already zoned for a marina by the District of Summerland, meaning the B.C. government will be in charge of public consultation via the project’s application for tenure over that portion of Okanagan Lake.
However, Coun. Richard Barkwill at a special meeting Monday floated the idea of the district initiating a rezoning of the site to forbid a marina, which would then require a public hearing.
“If council felt there was public support for the (marina) proposal we could just fail to pass the rezoning, and if we felt there was public opposition (to the marina) we would carry through and change the zoning,” said Barkwill.
He presented the plan Monday as a notice of motion and council is set to debate the proposed motion at its next meeting, Aug. 6
“I hope someone will second my motion when I present it at the next meeting and that council will see fit to pass it so we can consider whether the community desires a marina in that location,” added Barkwill.
The long-time councillor also noted a long-distance swim lane between Peach Orchard Beach and Rotary Beach recommended by the district’s 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan “may not be compatible” with the proposed marina.
The new marina would be sandwiched between the existing Summerland Yacht Club marina and Rotary Beach, and serve both the public and Oasis residents.
Trademark Industries owner Tom Hedquist told The Herald in May he expects the provincial permitting process for the marina to take upwards of two years. The tenure application hadn’t been filed as of Monday.
For more information about the project or to provide feedback, visit www.oasismarinadevelopments.com.