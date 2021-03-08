A plan to hook up a Meadow Valley cherry orchard to the Summerland municipal water supply has gone down the drain.
District councillors voted unanimously Monday to deny a request from Savanna Ridge Cherries Inc. to tap into the Garnet Lake reservoir.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s sometimes how it happens,” Mayor Toni Boot said following the vote, from which Coun. Erin Carlson recused herself due to a family connection.
The 75-acre orchard at 48 Savanna Rd. is just 750 metres from the reservoir, but falls within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Meadow Valley Irrigation District.
“This would potentially set a precedent for other properties within Meadow Valley to make similar requests to (the District of Summerland) and right now our potential future demands out of Garnet (Lake) are unknown,” Kris Johnson, Summerland’s director or works and utilities, told council.
“There’s a likelihood we’ll see an expansion of agricultural lands in Garnet Valley – we’re seeing it already in some of the higher elevations.”
Johnson noted the Savanna Ridge Cherries request was for approximately 40 to 80 million litres of water between May and July, which would have represented about 10% of current demand on Garnet Lake of approximately 700 million litres per year.
Though relatively small, continued Johnson, that added draw would still have introduced “a level of uncertainty with our water supply during dry or drought years, which are also a concern as climate change continues to progress.”
Savanna Ridge Cherries owner Keith Carlson – whose daughter, Erin, is a district councillor – said previously he was willing to help cover some of the costs of operating the municipally owned Eneas Lake dam in exchange for drawing water from Garnet Lake downstream.
The water would have been pumped from Garnett Lake about 125 metres uphill to the orchard, which accommodates upwards of 80 workers during busy times.
The property is currently irrigated using two wells and run-off, some of which feeds a storage lagoon. Carlson said those sources are variable depending on seasonal weather conditions and could be devastated by back-to-back drought years.
Eneas Dam was named in Carlson’s proposal because it’s decommissioning – tentatively set for 2022 – has been in discussion for over a decade as a way to limit liability and repair costs for the structure, which is typically left in the spill position.