CFUZ, Peach City Radio announces the 2021 annual Okanagan Vinyl Fest will not be occurring this year.
The event was scheduled for September 26, 2021 at the Seniors’ Drop In Centre. Though restrictions for indoor gatherings have been reduced, the short timeframe to organize the event and a scheduling conflict with the venue has forced the local community radio station to cancel the event for a second consecutive year.
Okanagan Vinyl Fest is a major fundraiser for Peach City Radio, and the 2021 edition would have been the radio station’s 9th annual vinyl sale. Okanagan Vinyl Fest draws over 300 vinyl buyers each year and features vendors from all over the province as well as from Alberta.
The loss of fund raising revenue will be a major blow to the nonprofit society which operates CFUZ, an FM broadcasting radio station (92.9 FM). This 100% volunteer operated radio station relies on the revenue from this event to keep the station operating.
Listeners who would like to help support CFUZ are encouraged to visit the CFUZ website at cfuz.ca. The next Okanagan Vinyl Fest has been scheduled for September 25, 2022.