World events have been hitting close to home for many in the region, and that’s why Okanagan College is hosting a virtual panel, A Conversation About Ukraine, tomorrow night.
“The intention is to help our students, colleagues and community better understand the history of this conflict, and consider the impact of disinformation,” said Pamela Nelson, Okanagan College Business Professor, who has been organizing the panel. “It’s important to create a safe space which fosters truth and understanding; a space where our community can come together and have a discussion as we try to navigate and process this very difficult and traumatic time.”
The panel brings together educational and political backgrounds to offer a variety of perspectives in hopes of creating a discussion for the community, moderated by OC Business Professor Devin Rubadeau.
OC Dean of Business William Gillett will provide insights based on his background in diplomatic relations and international refugee support systems. OC’s Political Science Professor Linda Elmose will share her experience in global politics, global political economy and politics of human rights. History Professor Howard Hisdal will draw on his 25-year background in military service.
Community members will also participate in the panel. Peter Bihun, President of the Ukrainian Cultural Society, will provide thoughts from the Ukrainian community. Stephen Fuhr, former Kelowna-Lake Country MP and 20-year veteran of the Canadian Forces serving as a CF-18 pilot and NATO Combat Air Operations Evaluator, will discuss the impacts of economic sanctions.
A Conversation About Ukraine will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The event is open to Okanagan College students, faculty and staff as well as the general public. Registration is required and the link to access the virtual event will be sent out following registration.