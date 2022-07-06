An ambitious plan to remake the city’s northern entrance is big on ideas but short on recommendations to bring them to life.
City council signed off Tuesday on the 53-page North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy after more than a year of work on the project.
The focus area is bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive, with Westminster Avenue cutting right through the heart of it
The plan features 10 “big ideas,” including dividing the area into three districts with different purposes and establishing a new festival boulevard, which would weave from Riverside Plaza, south across Westminster Avenue, and through the grounds of the South Okanagan Events Centre to the roundabout on Power Street.
The plan also sets targets for up to 2,250 new units of housing, 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 350 new hotel rooms with the goal of making the area Penticton’s first 15-minute neighbourhood, meaning everything residents need will be within a 15-minute walking distance.
However, the document devotes just a single page to the broader actions required to make the dream a reality in a part of the city that’s studded with bare lots and tracts of asphalt.
There are some ideas, like proactively amending the Official Community Plan and budgeting for required public infrastructure upgrades, but nothing about encouraging buy-in from the private sector, which owns virtually all of the land in the North Gateway.
In the past, the city has offered tax incentives to spur development in other parts of the community, but there’s no plan dust off that program for the North Gateway.
“Incentive-wise, we don’t see at this stage any need to provide any incentives for developers to build in this area because we’re seeing an incredible amount of interest as we speak right now,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manger of community services, in response to a question from The Herald during question period at Tuesday’s meeting.
“And part of the goal of the process was to get ahead of those developments to make sure that when they come forward they’re aligned with the bigger vision for the area.”
As such, the first major implementation priority of the plan is working with the B.C. Transportation Ministry to complete a review and technical analysis of proposed changes to the road network in the North Gateway area.
“That’s all underway right now, and in the next four to six months we’ll have that information back out for the community,” said Haddad.
“There’s lots of discussion, obviously, with the landowners along those street frontages that we’re going to have. So, it’s an ongoing implementation piece. We’ve got the vision in place, now the hard work begins to make it a reality.”