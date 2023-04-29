It’s a small first step but an important one in moving West Kelowna to a less car-centric future.
People in West Kelowna are generally enthusiastic about a 2.4-kilometre project that would get pedestrians and cyclists off a narrow section of Boucherie Road.
An open house hosted by the city at the West Kelowna Yacht Club Wednesday that included information on the new pathway had people lined up waiting for the doors to open.
While one might wonder whether West Kelowna was trying to create a path similar to the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, Allen Fillion, director of engineering and operations for the City of West Kelowna said the number one reason for the pathway is safety.
Boucherie Road, West Kelowna’s most used transportation corridor, was developed to a rural standard before West Kelowna became a city.
The road is narrow and winding in sections and more than one person at the open house suggested those who walk or cycle on Boucherie Road are taking their lives in their hands.
Along with the multi-use path, the city will be making 1.2 kilometres of upgrades on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Gregory Roads including the Montigny corner.
People crowded around the display boards showing an 800-metre pathway and 780 metres of bike lanes along Boucherie Road from Ogden to Gregory Roads as well as a 1.6-kilometre pathway from Gregory to Green Bay Roads.
The three-metre-wide path has sections that are an extension of Boucherie Road, but will also drop below the roadway, at times snaking through vineyards.
The steeper sections of the pathway will be paved, while the winery sections will be a compacted fine gravel similar to that of the Gellatly waterfront.
While safety was number one, Fillion said it could be a real gem for the City of West Kelowna, offering a spectacular view of Okanagan Lake, the mountains and the vineyards with people able to cycle or walk between wineries.
Construction between Gregory and Montigny Roads will start in two weeks and will see single lane alternating traffic. Work is scheduled to be completed in June.
Then there will be a road closure from Montigny Road up to Ogden Road with construction expected to be done in July.
Fillion said the city is hoping much of the work can be done in early July to minimize the impact on Wine Trail tourist traffic at the end of July and August.
The city intends to shut down construction and come back after the September long weekend to start the section in front of Quails’ Gate Winery. Boucherie Road resident Donna Lloyd was happy to see the trail that should get people and bikes off the road.
She was not upset about the upcoming construction.
“You have to go through inconveniences to get something good,” she said.
Some at the meeting thought the city wasn’t doing enough to discourage motorists speeding along Boucherie Road to avoid traffic on Highway 97 going into Kelowna.
Geoff Neufeld would have liked to see the city put more roundabouts to slow traffic down. Eric Connell thought the multi-use pathway was a good start, but there was more work to be done.
Fillion said the Boucherie multi-use pathway, which connects to the previous upgrades on the Wine Trail and ends at Green Bay Road, is part of a larger vision that would connect to Kelowna through West Kelowna to Peachland and points south. From Green Bay, there’s a pathway in front of Paradise Estates from where cyclists and pedestrians can make their way along West Bay Road to the waterfront.
The city is also working on pathway connections from the waterfront to the Pritchard neighbourhood.
Fillion said there is one small piece the city would have to finalize and then connect with Westbank First Nation to complete the connection to the existing Gellatly trails.
He wouldn’t comment on when the connection could be made with Westbank First Nation.
The city also intends to connect Boucherie Road to Casa Loma and the Bennett Bridge.
The total value of the Boucherie path and road improvement project is $3.7 million. It is scheduled to be finished in late fall.