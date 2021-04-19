Local politicians in the region who don’t support the City of Penticton’s fight against the B.C. government over the siting of a homeless shelter should be “ashamed” of themselves, says Mayor John Vassilaki.
Vassilaki lashed out at the April 15 board meeting of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen after hearing resistance to his request to have the board pen a letter to Premier John Horgan asking the B.C. government to reconsider its decision to override the will of city council by using provincial powers to keep the old Victory Church operating as a homeless shelter.
The city has already sent the Union of B.C. Municipalities a request to lend its support, and Vassilaki argued it was important for members of the RDOS board to do the same.
“What we’re trying to do is not to protect Penticton’s rights only, but to protect the rights of every municipality in the province of British Columbia,” said the mayor.
“We can’t allow this to happen, because today it’s happening to Penticton, tomorrow it could happen to Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and all the other municipalities in the region.”
Vassilaki’s motion to have the RDOS send the letter eventually passed by a 10-9 vote with Bob Coyne, George Bush, Erin Trainer, Manfred Bauer, Ron Obirek, Spencer Coyne, Sue McKortoff, Tim Cottrill and Karla Kozakevich all opposed.
Those who registered opposition suggested UBCM – an umbrella group for B.C. local governments – is the proper organization to take up the matter with the province.
“We are a product of the province and it does feel like we’re being put in a difficult situation here,” said RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich. “UBCM would be a good forum.”
Just prior to his motion passing by the slimmest of margins, though, Vassilaki blasted those who spoke against it.
“If you just brush it aside and you don’t have a little bit of a backbone to stand up for your rights and the rights of the citizens of this area, shame on you,” he said.
“I just don’t understand where you people are coming from or how you can sleep at night. I just don’t get it. I don’t sugar-coat anything. As I said earlier, I say it the way it is and you should be ashamed of yourselves.”