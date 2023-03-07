A four-point approach to developing Penticton’s first public safety plan will be presented to council for approval today.
Creation of such a plan was an overarching recommendation from a 2022 review of community safety resources.
“The implementation of a long-term plan for public safety in Penticton will be a process that needs to occur in consultation with the community and a range of stakeholders. We are fortunate to have completed the review, which has set solid groundwork and guidance for any upcoming work and was grounded in wide-ranging engagement and consultation with those in the public safety departments,” wrote Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services, in his report to council.
“The review highlighted that the city is lacking a plan that brings together not only the public safety agencies, but all components of public safety in the community that have an impact or influence on achieving a safer community.”
Haddad is proposing the plan respond to four themes: response, social and health, community action and planning.
He’s also proposing a working group to develop the plan over the next six to eight months. Representatives would be drawn from the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, bylaw services, private security companies, Interior Health and city staff.
“In the short term we will endeavor to highlight what gaps exist, and for the long-term benefit of our community succeed at filling them. Staff will report to council outlining the progress made on the initiatives underway. These reports will also be supplemented by regular updates from the RCMP and other departments when required and new initiatives emerge,” wrote Haddad.
His report also covers some of the public safety initiatives already underway, such as plans to hire two new RCMP officer and four new firefighters – pending budget – along with more established programs like those dedicated to graffiti removal and video surveillance in the downtown core.
In other business on what is a light agenda, council is slated to receive 2022 year-end crime statistics from RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter and give final approval to the early death of a land-use contract that’s holding up redevelopment of the Bogner’s restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W.
All such land-use contracts in B.C. are due to be terminated automatically on June 30, 2024, but the proponents behind the Bogner’s redevelopment requested the restriction be lifted immediately to allow them to get on with construction of a three-storey office building.
Following a tense, 90-minute public hearing on Feb. 7, council voted 4-3 in favour of cutting the red tape. Now that the B.C. Transportation Ministry has signed off, council can give its final approval.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. in council chambers with presentations from Okanagan College president Neil Fassina and Brandi Beckett, executive director of the Penticton & Area Access Centre, who will speak about its free tax preparation program.
All meetings are open for in-person viewing in council chambers or via live-stream at www.penticton.ca.