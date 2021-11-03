Kelowna RCMP is investigating a hate incident that occurred on a city bus.
On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Kelowna RCMP received a report from BC Transit that an incident had occurred on a city bus on the evening of October 31. Kelowna RCMP has learned that an unknown male passenger made racist remarks to a group of female passengers on a bus.
An assault ensued between the man making the remarks and another male passenger before those involved exited the bus. This incident occurred on route 8, bus 6015 near Ziprick Road and Highway 33 at 6:20 p.m. on October 31. Kelowna RCMP is working closely with BC Transit on this investigation. Officers would like to speak to all of the parties involved and any passengers on the bus who may have witnessed this incident.
“There is no place in our society for racism,” said Superintendent Triance. “Our diversity is what makes British Columbia an incredible place to live and work.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net