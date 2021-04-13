With a lift from a federal bailout, Air Canada is tentatively set to start flying to Penticton again in June, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Air Canada’s website indicates three daily flights to Vancouver will resume June 22, “however, we are now finalizing the schedule and start date, and will be updating www.ac.com in due course,” the airline said in a statement.
The company suspended service at YYF on Jan. 11 citing low demand as a result of the pandemic. Pacific Coastal Airline then swooped in to cover the Penticton-Vancouver route.
Restoring service to regional airports like YYF was a key part of a $5.9-billion deal between the federal government and Air Canada that was announced Monday.
The aid package consists primarily of loans, but the federal government is also getting a $500-million equity stake in the company, which will use some of the cash to pay refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled in the early days of the pandemic.