Just because a justice of the peace forgot to roll ahead the date on her rubber stamp doesn’t mean the victim of her mistake should have his charges dropped, a judge ruled earlier this month in Penticton.
Kaleb Anthony James Royer, 43, is partway through a trial in provincial court on charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation in connection with an incident Dec. 5, 2019, in Penticton.
According to a March 12 decision of Judge Andrew Tam that was posted online this week, the trial ground to a halt March 11 when Royer’s lawyer discovered an in the paperwork that forms the basis of the indictment against Royer.
Of interest to defence counsel Nelson Selamaj was a discrepancy in the date the charges were sworn by a police officer and the date they were certified by a justice of the peace.
While the charges were sworn on Dec. 6, 2019, the certification signed by the justice of the peace was date stamped a day earlier: Dec. 5, 2019.
Selamaj argued that error cast doubt on the legitimacy of the indictment and called for it to be quashed.
Judge Tam agreed a mistake had been made, but didn’t deem it fatal to the case, because an RCMP fax machine showed the paperwork was indeed sent to the justice of the peace on Dec. 6.
“On the totality of the evidence presented, I conclude that the date stamp of Dec. 5, 2019, was simply an error,” Tam concluded.
“Undoubtedly, the JP did not rotate the mechanical stamp to the correct date. The JP could not have actually signed the (indictment) on December 5 since she only received the information on Dec. 6.”
After rendering her decision, Tam ordered amendments to the paperwork in question.
Royer’s trial is set to resume in July. He’s awaiting trial on at least one other matter – theft under $5,000 in Summerland in November 2018 – and has a lengthy criminal record.
He was one of four people charged with assaulting and robbing two homeless men in downtown Penticton in March 2019.
However, all four of the accused walked free following a preliminary inquiry in October 2019 that ended when a judge determined there wasn’t enough evidence to send the matter to trial.