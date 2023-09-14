Climate activists are set to march Friday afternoon in Penticton.
A group seeking to draw attention to the ongoing “climate emergency” plans to meet at 12:30 p.m. on the grassy traffic island on Main Street near Penticton Secondary School, then head south to the steps of city hall. All are welcome to join.
“As climate-crisis-induced fires rage all around us in Penticton, we will join with others from around the globe to demand a rapid, just and equitable end to end fossil fuel expansion,” said organizers from environmental group First Things First Okanagan in a press release.
“And even though smoke may obscure our beautiful environment, the science is clear: our sustained future depends on using energy that is sourced from renewable systems and produced with respect for nature and the rights of indigenous peoples.”