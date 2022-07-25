Free compost is available all this week at the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the city to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips. It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.
The current give-away runs through Friday, July 29, from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each day. A loader and ramp will be available to help fill larger trucks.