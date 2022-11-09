Telecom giant Rogers Communications has dialed in a $10,000 grant to support youth recreation in Summerland.
BGC Okanagan announced this week the cash will allow it to continue running drop-in programming at the Summerland Youth Centre two days a week.
“Thanks to Rogers, this program is offered at no cost to the participants creating a safe place without barriers for youth to engage in recreation and life-skills programs. Activities are developed to intentionally teach the importance of physical and mental health, leadership and life-skills, creative arts and expression, healthy relationships and contributing back,” said Kristy Butterworth, director of youth services of BGC Okanagan, in a press release.
“It is critical that this program continues to be there for the young people outside school hours, giving them access to positive mentorship and opportunities. We are grateful to Rogers for their continuous support of BGC Okanagan.”
Formerly known as Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, BGC Okanagan has been active in the region since 1959.