Two different Penticton businesses were hit with slip-and-fall lawsuits this week in B.C. Supreme Court.
Gina Maria Pereira Silvestre is seeking unspecified damages from Walmart Canada related to injuries she claims to have suffered in the company’s Penticton store.
Silvestre was hurt Nov. 11, 2019, while shopping for cat treats, according to her notice of claim filed March 22.
“The plaintiff had walked past the pharmacy towards the pet section in the premises and as she entered the aisle where the cat treats are located, she slipped on a clear liquid – later determined to be tea tree oil – that had spilled onto the floor of the premises,” the claim states.
Silvestre says her injuries included traumatic bursitis in her left hip, muscle contusions, aggravation of a pre-existing back condition, bruising, fatigue and difficulty sleeping.
“As a further result of the aforementioned injuries, the plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe pain, wage loss, loss of earning capacity, diminished homemaking capacity, loss of amenities” and more.
The lawsuit claims Walmart was negligent on at least seven counts, including failing to clean up the spill and failing to keep the store safe.
Walmart has not yet responded to Silvestre’s claim.
The other slip-and-fall lawsuit was filed March 25 by Richard Wylie against the Kelowna-based numbered company that owns Super Wash on Main.
Wylie alleges he was injured Nov. 28, 2019, “when he slipped on the sidewalk on a slippery substance coming from a building on the premises.”
“The defendant has caused and permitted a slippery and dangerous substance used in the course of its car wash operations to be deposited and to be present upon the sidewalk, public road and other areas surrounding the premises,” the lawsuit alleges.
Wylie says his injuries included a fractured hip, damage to his left side and chest, back pain, headaches and more, and now requires care from family members.
Super Wash on Main has not yet responded to Wylie’s claim.
Most civil claims in B.C. are required to be filed within two years of a defendant becoming aware he or she has a claim.