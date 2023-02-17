A partial list of free Family Day events in the South Okanagan (excluding the Vees' game):
TODAY
• Free public swimming, Summerland pool, 2-3:45 p.m. and 5:15-6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
• Free family skating and face painting, Summerland Arena, 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; free family entertainment with Silly of the Valley, arena banquet room, 2-3:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
MONDAY
• BCHL junior A hockey, Cranbrook Bucks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 2 p.m., skate with the Vees following the game (note: there is an admission fee for adults for the game)
• B.C. Family Day at Gyro Park and community skating rink, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free rentals, family games, bouncy castle, food vendors, free hot chocolate
• Family Skate, Oliver Arena, 10 a.m.-noon, featuring Ninja-nastics obstacle course, activity challenges, craft stations, youth and teen booths
• Family skate, Osoyoos Sun Bowl Arena, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free skating and rentals, free magic show with Leif David, Sonora Centre gymnasium, 3 p.m., free movie, “DC League of Super Pets,” Sonora Centre gymnasium, 4:30 p.m., free pizza, popcorn and drinks