Coming soon to Marina Way Park in Penticton: the 2022 World Paddling Film Festival, presented by The Great Escape Outdoors in support of the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.
The festival on Friday, May 6, is part of an international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year – whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle – in more than 120 cities and towns around the world. Sixteen films were short-listed for the tour, including 11 category winners.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the films will start at 8.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by looking under the Events tab at www.hoodooadventures.ca. All proceeds will go to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, which helps local kids experience outside adventures.