The Summerland Community Arts Council is proud to present singer, guitarist, and composer Mandy Cole at the second of its Friday Night Live concert series on Friday at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre 9525 Wharton Street from 7-9 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Known for a blend of power and elegance Cole performs original, country, and alternative songs.
Cole uses her abundant, carefree energy to remind listeners not to take life too seriously and to sing when they have the chance.
Formerly of Barrie, Ont., Cole can be found writing and recording her music in Summerland.
Cole is also a member of the award-winning Okanagan folk duo, Aidan and Mandy, and the front woman for the high energy rock and roll cover band, Jack and Jill.
Performances in the FNL series are held every second Friday evening through June 23.
Tickets cost $18 and can be purchased online at www.summerlandarts.com or at the Ryga Centre.