Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, will undertake an official visit to the south Okanagan communities of Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls and Penticton from May 28-31, 2023.
As part of her visit to Oliver, Austin will support the inaugural Indigenous Championship British Columbia, in partnership with Golf BC and the Nk'mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band. The lieutenant governor is the honorary patron of the tournament and will present awards to the winners at the closing ceremony. Also in Oliver, the lieutenant governor will tour Covert Farms Family Estate to learn about sustainable agrifood operations in the region.
In Osoyoos, Austin will visit the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, speak at a breakfast organized by the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, and tour Nk'Mip Cellars with winemaker Justin Hall.
The lieutenant governor will visit the historic site Grist Mill in Keremeos, along with a stop at Sanderson Farms Market.
In Okanagan Falls, the lieutenant governor will meet with veterans and community members at the Okanagan Falls Legion Hall Branch 227, followed by a tour of Avery Family Farms vertical lettuce farming operations showcasing innovative growing practices.
Austin's final stop will be at the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, where she will meet with staff and learn about the services they offer.