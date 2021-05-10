Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing from Keremeos.
Police say 38-year-old Nathan Bell was last seen in the community on April 2.
“It is believed Bell left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty bearing B.C. licence plate ME3 27K and may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
Bell is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 235 pounds, with short, brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.