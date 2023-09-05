It’s been more than a week since Highway 97 was closed due to a rockslide between Penticton and Kelowna and there’s still no indication when it might reopen.
DriveBC’s much-anticipated update Tuesday morning offered no new information and punted the next update to Wednesday morning.
The travel advisory service is operated by the B.C. Transportation Ministry, a spokesperson for which also said there was no new information to offer on Tuesday morning.
The road has been closed since the Aug. 28 rockslide that covered all four lanes of the highway.
Motorists in private vehicles are being sent on two detours.
The main alternate route is via the 201 Forest Service Road and Highway 33, which will add about 90 minutes to what is normally a one-hour trip between the two cities.
The second detour is intended for more local travel and connects Summerland and Peachland via the Trout Creek Forest Service Road.
Commercial vehicles over 14,600 kilograms are required to use longer detours via Highway 3.
The little bit of information that was available from DriveBC on Tuesday morning suggested an assessment of the slide site, approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland between Callan and North Beach roads, was still in progress.
Of primary concern is a rock face above the west side of the highway where geotechnical engineers last week found cracks up to five metres deep and three metres wide, according to Steve Sirret, executive director of Transportation Ministry operations in the Southern Interior.
Tracking equipment has been installed on the slope and highway to get a sense of ground movement, and once engineers have a sense of the size of the unstable rock mass, they can develop a plan to remove it, explained Sirret in an interview last week.
He also confirmed an extensive blasting-and-hauling operation is “definitely an option” for getting rid of the loose rock that still poses a threat to drivers.
The unstable rock face is in the same area that gave crews trouble during a highway widening project in 2008 and required a three-week closure.