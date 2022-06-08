In just 24 hours, the number of friends Penticton man Gord Portman lost to the opioid crisis rose from 104 to 105.
It’s those people – and, sadly, the others who will follow – whom Portman is hoping to honour with a memorial bench near Marina Way Park overlooking Okanagan Lake.
Portman, who has been clean since May 22, 2020, said he used to sleep on a flat rock near that spot while still in the throes of addictions.
“I used to go down there and think of the friends I lost to overdose and wonder how do I get clean and sober?” he said in an interview Wednesday.
“I was in rough shape at those times.”
He intends the bench, along with a small roof structure above, to offer a dedicated place for people to go to remember the loved ones they’ve lost to drugs.
Portman presented his plans to city council on Tuesday and was rewarded with an in-kind commitment from the municipality to perform site preparation work worth approximately $2,500.
That leaves about $7,500 still to raise, which Portman plans to collect $5 or $10 at a time with donations from as many people as possible to build community buy-in as opposed to targeting one or two major donors.
“I want everybody in the city to be part of it,” said Portman, who’s optimistic the idea will spread to other communities that have been ravaged by the opioid crisis, which is still raging.
As of Tuesday, Portman had lost 104 friends and acquaintances to fatal overdoses, the most recent being a childhood friend who died alone in a washroom at Walmart last week. As of Wednesday, that number had climbed to 105.
Portman, who credits Discovery House with saving his life and now does outreach work for Interior Health, started turning things around after saving his neighbours lives when a fire broke out at their Duncan Avenue home in March 2020.
He was photographed that day, after what was one of the proudest moments of his life, looking gaunt and prematurely aged as a result of his addiction to crystal meth. That got the attention of his old friends, who helped him detoxify at home before entering Discovery House.
Portman was subsequently given a bravery award from the Royal Canadian Humane Society to acknowledge his actions during the house fire.
He’s getting assistance with the bench project from Coun. James Miller. Anyone wishing to donate should call Portman at 250-486-0494 or Miller at 250-487-8882.