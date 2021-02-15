Snowpack levels in the Okanagan were 111% of normal on Feb. 1, latest measurements indicate. That was down from 132% of normal at the start of January.
The snow depth at upper elevations decreased in the last month due to “relatively cool and very dry conditions” across much of the province, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says in its most recent bulletin.
But a number of winter storms at mountain elevations in the past week should restore the snowpack to deeper-than-usual conditions, the centre says.
The long-range weather forecast from Environment Canada is for near-normal temperatures across Southern B.C. from February through April, the centre notes.