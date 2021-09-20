A new exhibition at the Penticton Art Gallery is an absolute must-see for history buffs.
“Penticton: A Progression in Time,” which opened to rave reviews Saturday, is a combined effort of the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters’ Guild – Artsy Girls.
It features 12 prominent Penticton and area landmarks and it highlights how some have changed from 1892 to the present day.
“Heritage, history, present day, civic pride… it’s whatever you take out of it,” said Penticton Photography Club member Julie Ferguson during Saturday’s opening at the Penticton Art Gallery.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever been exhibited in the entire 13-year life of our club. We are hugely excited to go in first to the premier gallery in Penticton. This was very big for us.”
Landmarks in the display include City Hall, The Book Shop, Front Street, Leir House, the oxbows and the Leir Sawmill, now the Penticton Speedway.
“Paul (Crawford), the director, brought two organizations together, the photo club and the Artsy Girls, a special interest group of fiber artists belonging to the Penticton Quilters Guild,” Ferguson said.
“We used as a starting point these landmarks and we were given the theme and then it was over to us.”
Ferguson describes the photography club as
an “enthusiastic, but small group” of about 25 members. Some make their living from photography but the majority, she said, are “serious
amateurs.”
During non-COVID times, the club meets monthly and issues a challenge which can be as simple as the farmers’ market or as complex as astrophotography at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake. They also welcome expert speakers at their meetings.
The Artsy Girls, led by Dianne Birnie, were formed in 2016 and have acquired a variety of skills through exposure to recognized fiber artists.
The Penticton Art Gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This exhibit is by donation.