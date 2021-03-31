Penticton City Council has approved the first two stage of the lake-to-lake bike lanes, along with its $2.26 million price tag.
Council voted unanimously Wednesday to support Stages 3 and 4 of the ambitious project.
The three-week tendering process will begin Thursday and construction of the bike lanes should take place in July and August with minimal disruptions to motorists and local businesses.
“What started out as a dream in the early ‘90s is finally coming in to fruition,” Coun. Katie Robinson said.
“It’s a huge step forward to a healthier, more active and green city. It’s coming just at the right time. There’s an extreme explosion in the cycling sector since the start of the pandemic. The city will be reaping the benefits for decades to come.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said he’s been involved with several “controversial” projects during his 15 years on council including the rebuild of the Penticton Community Centre and approving two rinks for the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“Ask anyone today (about those projects) and see what the answer will be (overwhelming support),” the mayor said. “I believe the same thing will happen with this project. It will be costly but, in time, the whole community will appreciate what’s taken place.”
A full outline of Stages 3 and 4 can be found on the City of Penticton website. It begins at Fairview Road and goes to Martin Street from the 700 block to 100 block. Duncan Ave. will be the termination area.
Due to COVID-19, Coun. Judy Sentes originally planned on asking council to delay the project by several months.
“It’s a lovely dream but as it progressed, so did the pandemic,” said Sentes, who decided Wednesday not to make the motion.
The entire project, once completed, is estimated to cost $8 million.
For additional reporting on this story, see Saturday's print edition of The Herald on sale at newsstands in Penticton and the South Okanagan.