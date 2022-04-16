The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in Interior Health hospitals has risen from 70 to 80 over the past week.
Provincewide, such hospitalizations have also risen, from 324 to 364, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
While hospitalizations — the numbers of which are now only released on a weekly basis — have risen, that isn’t the case for patients requiring intensive care.
In fact, that number has dropped across the province, from 38 to 36. And it has remained the same, at six, in the IH region.
In the past week, 23 more people, including eight in the IH region, have died of COVID-19. That makes for a toll of 3,036 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are expected by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to rise until about mid-May, based on modelling associated with the experience of other jurisdictions.
She has also said that half the patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals are not there because of the disease; rather, the patient’s infected status was discovered during routine testing while in hospital.
Peak COVID-19-related hospitalization occurred in January, when there were more than 1,000 people with the disease being treated in B.C. hospitals.