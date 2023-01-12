Penticton has selected an aptly named person to manage its electrical utility.
The city announced Thursday it has hired Summerland native Draydan Power for the job. He replaces Shawn Filice, who parted ways with the municipality last year.
Power, who’s an electrical engineer by trade, spent the past seven years with FortisBC, rising to the position of manager of electric vehicle infrastructure and investment for the private utility company.
“People see challenges, but I see opportunities for the customers to have a more resilient electric system,” said Power in a press release.
“Our province is going to have a lot more electric load going forward and it’s important to have a plan to mitigate the demand as much as possible. Yes, there will be challenges to make sure our grid can handle the electrification of buildings and transportation, but there are also opportunities.”
The city’s electrical utility consists of four substations, 4,000 power poles, 380 kilometres of overhead lines, 193 km of underground lines, 3,505 street lights and 40-plus traffic lights. Penticton is one of just five communities in B.C. that operates its own power grid.