People with ties to the landscaping industry are invited to a special FireSmart workshop set for Feb. 16 in an online format.
The two-hour presentation will focus on the basic principles of FireSmart, FireSmart landscaping, and introduce the FireSmart Plant Tagging program. The focus will be on FireSmart plants and landscaping that best suit the South Okanagan’s climate and ecology. A panel of experts will present the FireSmart modules.
The program is being jointly offered by the City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Continuous urban sprawl and development into the wildland environment increases the potential for wildfire to impact homes and livelihoods,” said Brittany Siebert, FireSmart co-ordinator for Penticton, in a press release.
“We hope to create more FireSmart neighbourhoods in our communities through this presentation by providing those in the ecology industry with the knowledge and tools they need to create FireSmart landscapes.”
The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. using the Zoom videoconferencing service. Pre-registration is required by emailing FireSmart@penticton.ca.
Registration is open now for all landscapers and employees of garden centres and nurseries within Penticton and the RDOS.