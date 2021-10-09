In recognition of today’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, the Penticton & District Hospice Society would like to thank all of the staff at Moog & Friends Hospice House and all of the South Okanagan Palliative Care team for the amazing work you do. You are one of a kind and very much appreciated!
