Shoplifting complaints spiked 20% last year in what the Penticton’s RCMP commander says is a heartbreaking sign of the times.
“Overwhelmingly, the most common things being stolen in our community right now are food items,” said Supt. Brian Hunter on Tuesday as he presented a summary of 2022 crime statistics to city council.
The detachment received 472 shoplifting complaints last year, up from 394 in 2021.
Hunters said Real Canadian Superstore and Walmart are the most frequently victimized businesses, to the tune of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” per year.
Coun. Helena Konanz suggested such crimes barely faze the public anymore.
“I get a feeling…that there are certain crimes that people are becoming a little numb to in the community,” she said.
“You can’t really talk to anyone who says they haven’t seen (shoplifting occur) and at the store level they’re saying, ‘We’re just letting it happen now. We’re just letting people walk out for security reasons and people’s safety.’”
Hunter acknowledged those concerns and expressed optimism that additional manpower will help turn the tide, but also highlighted assault cases as another area of concern in the statistics.
The detachment responded to 488 such calls last year, up 6% from 2021.
About one quarter of the assaults involved domestic violence, said Hunter, while “the majority of the assaults involved victims and assailants who were known to each other, meaning these aren’t random assaults happening out there. More often than not, (the combatants) know each other.”
A weapon was involved in 7% of the assault cases, most commonly clubs or other blunt instruments, “and a lot of those types of offences take place in the drug subculture that occurs in our community,” added Hunter.
On the flip side, total calls for service to the detachment fell by 3% to 16,756, while the total number of criminal files dropped by 4% to 7,066. Total property crime calls were down 5% to 4,197.
Hunter said he was encouraged by last summer’s tourist season – the first after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted – because it did not lead to a spike in crime.
The superintendent credited the hiring of four new officers last year with helping ease the burden on the under-staffed detachment, and encouraged council to follow through with plans to add two more Mounties in the 2023 budget.
Those two new hires, explained Hunter, would be used to form a new Community Safety Enforcement Team that would work closely with the city’s bylaw officers and non-governmental organizations, “all in the hopes of reducing our calls for service in relation to mental health calls, addictions, substance abuse, allowing the police officers wo remain on duty to deal with the crime happening in the community, deal with the prolific offenders, dong that surveillance on our property offenders, our drug offenders.
“This will also cover off visibility in the community,” continued Hunter. “You can expect to see with the addition of these members the foot patrols, the bike patrols. We are a tourist destination, especially for those summer months, and I think everyone expects us to be out there.”
Hunter also expressed optimism that B.C. is at a “turning point” in its battle against the three-headed crisis of addictions, mental illness and homelessness, with governments now throwing billions of dollars at the problem.
Another measure aimed at stopping the opioid crisis is the recent decriminalization of personal possession of up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs in B.C.
“The whole idea behind it is to reduce the stigma of possession of small amounts of drugs in hopes of changing lives, is what it all comes down to,” said Hunter.
While the change took effect in law on Jan. 31, Hunter said it’s long been the detachment’s practice not to charge people for simple possession, and “we haven’t noticed a difference at all in our calls for service for drug use in our community” since decriminalization.