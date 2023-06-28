Penticton Secondary School graduates pose for a group photo at the Japanese Garden prior to their Grad Walk, Monday, June 26, 2023. This was the first year that an official parade of cars was replaced with a walk through Okanagan Lake Park, although several grads arrived to the walk in classic cars. From left, Kiana Maningas (guest), Music Sakal Pariag, Emily Mottershead, Meredith Allen, Julia Jung and Annie Harries.
