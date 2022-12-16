An Oliver man has died from injuries sustained in a garage fire north of Oliver, in the early hours of Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) morning.
Oliver Fire Department was called to the property at 7100 Island Way around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning and responded with a crew of 17 firefighters.
“The owner of the property was working on a vehicle inside the garage, the vehicle backfired, caught on fire and caught him and the garage on fire,” Oliver Fire Department Chief Bob Graham said in an interview.
The garage/workshop, approximately 100x40 in size, was separate from the home. The garage was destroyed but there was no damage to the home.
Graham said the man was taken by ambulance to hospital. BC Coroner Services confirmed Friday afternoon that there was a death at that location but would not elaborate.
“As we're early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts I have no additional information to provide at this time. Per the Coroners Act and due to privacy considerations we do not release or confirm details related to the identity of decedents,” spokesman Ryan Panton said in a statement.
RCMP are not investigating as the fire is not suspicious in nature.
This is the second deadly fire in less than a week in the South Okanagan. A fire at 578 Lakeshore Drive in Penticton on Dec. 10 claimed the lives of Albert, 81 and Karen, 79 Northrup.