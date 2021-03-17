City council on Tuesday approved a plan for a $3.8-million makeover of the east side of Skaha Lake Park, but the thornier issue of how to fund it will be decided by the public during a byelection tentatively set for June 19.
Voters are going to the polls to elect a new city councillor to replace Jake Kimberley, who resigned for health reasons.
At the same time, voters will be asked to weigh in on several unrelated referendum questions, one of which will test the public’s appetite for a long-term lease of Skaha Marina that would help underwrite the cost of the park’s makeover.
A proposed referendum question drawn up by city staff would have asked voters if they support a “long-term contractual arrangement of up to 25 years” for the development, operation and management of the marina.
However, council’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee balked at that proposal at its March 11 meeting and asked for more information from city staff.
That information will be forthcoming in the next few weeks, city finance manager Jim Bauer told council Tuesday. As a result, the byelection that was originally scheduled for June 5 has been pushed back two weeks, pending approval from the B.C. government.
Mayor John Vassilaki applauded the committee for speaking up, and said its “involvement and perspective will ensure we get the referendum question right.”
Vassilaki stopped short of promising the result will be binding on council, but insisted it will be a “true referendum.”
“If the answer is no, trust me, it’s going to end at that stage,” said the mayor. “So, I’d like to assure everybody that their vote is going to be counted and this city council will abide by it.”
Meanwhile, the new plan for the east side of the Skaha Lake Park was adopted unanimously by council as presented by staff following nearly 18 months of public consultation.
The concept maintains the existing balance of uses between motorized and non-motorized boaters, but with major improvements to natural areas and marina infrastructure.
The largest expense is a $1-million charge to relocate the boat trailer parking lot away from the edge of the water to make way for an expanded green space.
As planned, the parking lot would “pivot” to the east, “to allow for some usable green space in there where you could have picnic tables and maybe benches and things like that with a bit of a buffer from the parking lot. Then it would be lined with trees on the outside,” explained public works manager Len Robson.
He told council the initial plan to move the parking lot to the south of the park was fraught with difficulties and poorly supported by boaters.
“Essentially, we heard the boating public loud and clear (say) don’t change what works, so we’re keeping the same design, we’re just shifting it over slightly,” said Robson.
There are three memorial trees in the area of the parking lot, he added, and “during the detailed design, we will take every precaution possible to not affect them.”
Other planned improvements to the east side of the park include $811,000 for new landscaping, $700,000 for new marina docks, $456,000 for a new boathouse for the paddling community, $450,000 for a new children’s splash park and $400,000 to upgrade the marina building.
The process of developing a vision for the east side of the park has differed greatly from one used by the last city council in 2016 to ink a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests and rallies, along with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
One of the products of that dispute was a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan that recommended developing a separate plan for Skaha Lake Park.
No booze at Skaha Park concession
Booze will not flow this summer from a city-owned concession stand in Skaha Lake Park.
Council on Tuesday unanimously granted a one-year lease extension for Tickleberry’s to continue operating the concession stand as it is, but agreed to explore allowing alcohol sales in the future.
The idea of offering booze at the concession was floated by council last fall, but found by staff to be unworkable because the stand is well outside the portion of the park where people will be permitted to consume alcohol this summer.
“Staff recognized there are a host of practical challenges that come to light and exist if we were to have an operator selling liquor outside the (designated) consumption area, and for that reason we feel that maybe it’s not really in the best interest at this point in time to move forward with that,” finance manager Jim Bauer told council Tuesday.
The concept sparked concern among park supporters, some of whom staged a small demonstration last weekend.
Opponents “got a little kind of out over their skis on this one,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, “but I’m pleased to see it all worked out in the end.”
This will be the second year of what’s still a pilot project to allow consumption of alcohol in some city parks and beaches during the summer months. City staff hopes to offer council options for making the program permanent after this summer.