Companies interested in bidding on a contract to operate the Campbell Mountain and Oliver landfills will face extra competition from the local government that oversees the sites.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced Thursday it intends to submit its own “shadow bid” in response to the request for proposals it is launching Aug. 21.
“Our teams are dedicated to ensuring the RDOS takes all possible precautions to ensure this process is as fair as possible for all parties,” said RDOS finance manager Jim Zaffino in a press release.
“The RDOS is striving to be transparent in its process by informing potential bidders and the public it will be submitting a shadow bid and is also using every available avenue to ensure the process is as fair as possible for everyone.”
Such measures will include confidentiality agreements, separate legal teams and consultants, and additional security measures for documents. Private bidders will also be permitted to review the RDOS bid and comment on it before the award of the contract, and if the RDOS is successful it will release a detailed accounting of how it arrived at its pricing.
The RDOS bid will be prepared by a staff team isolated from the staff group that is reviewing bids.
The deadline for bidding on the contract is Sept. 21. The existing contract expires in May 2022.