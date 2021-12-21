Penticton made headlines right across Canada earlier this month after a government watchdog slammed the municipality for its part in a tax sale that saw a woman lose her home over a $10,000 debt.
After initially balking at a recommendation from B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke to reimburse the woman $140,000, representing about half the equity she lost in the sale, council on Dec. 14 voted to apologize and cut a cheque.
“I am very pleased that city council has accepted our recommendation that Ms. Wilson receive compensation. This outcome clearly demonstrates that it’s never too late to do the right thing,” said B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke in a statement following council’s decision.
“I am pleased that the city government took another look at our recommendation. I also wish to thank city staff who provided my office with the information we needed to conduct our investigation.”
According to the ombudsperson’s report, Ms. Wilson – who was assigned a pseudonym to protect her privacy – lived in the home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. with her mother until 2013, when the mother died, leaving Ms. Wilson as the sole owner and occupant.
Ms. Wilson didn’t pay the 2015 and 2016 property taxes – which totalled about $10,000 with interest and fees – and the house was auctioned off by the city for $150,000 at a tax sale in September 2017.
Ms. Wilson – who granted power of attorney over her personal affairs to her sister in 2016 – had another year to settle her tax bill to get the house back, but wasn’t able to do it, so the title was transferred to the new owner in September 2018 and police were called to help remove Ms. Wilson from the house.
After the title was transferred, Ms. Wilson received $138,000 from the city representing the proceeds of the sale, minus taxes owing. However, the house had an assessed value at the time of $420,000 and changed hands again in June 2020 for $498,000.
Crucially, the ombudsperson determined Ms. Wilson – whose “health concerns” made her “vulnerable” and impacted her ability to fully understand the gravity of the situation – wasn’t informed about the tax sale until June 2017 and some of the correspondence she received from city staff on the matter contained “multiple errors.”
“Taken together, these errors and omissions raise significant questions about whether the city followed a fair process in this sale,” concluded Chalke, who also suggested municipal staff should have dug deeper to find out why Ms. Wilson was struggling to pay her bills and reached out for help to other agencies on her behalf.
While the city has maintained it followed the law and any mistakes were immaterial to the outcome, Mayor John Vassilaki nonetheless apologized to Ms. Wilson, who now lives in a care home, for what she endured.
“The process by which Ms. Wilson’s home was sold followed an unfortunate set of circumstances that occurred as a result of provincial legislation,” said Vassilaki at the Dec. 14 meeting.
“The City of Penticton acknowledges the part it played in the process and is committed to working to improve provincial legislation related to property tax sales.”